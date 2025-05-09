Earnings Preview: Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing LEGH is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-05-12. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Legacy Housing to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57.

Investors in Legacy Housing are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.06, leading to a 2.67% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Legacy Housing's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.52 0.60 0.59 0.38 EPS Actual 0.58 0.64 0.67 0.60 Price Change % 3.0% -2.0% -1.0% 11.0%

Market Performance of Legacy Housing's Stock

Shares of Legacy Housing were trading at $25.32 as of May 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.77%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

