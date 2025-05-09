What's Next: CompoSecure's Earnings Preview

CompoSecure CMPO is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-05-12. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect CompoSecure to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19.

The announcement from CompoSecure is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.83% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at CompoSecure's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.29 0.25 0.25 EPS Actual 0.20 0.27 0.27 0.25 Price Change % -4.0% -11.0% 28.999999999999996% 4.0%

Market Performance of CompoSecure's Stock

Shares of CompoSecure were trading at $11.56 as of May 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 110.11%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for CompoSecure visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.