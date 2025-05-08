A Glimpse of Anika Therapeutics's Earnings Potential

Anika Therapeutics ANIK is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-05-09. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Anika Therapeutics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09.

Anika Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.12, leading to a 11.1% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Anika Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.09 -0.01 0.05 -0.19 EPS Actual -0.03 -0.25 0.17 0.09 Price Change % -11.0% -3.0% 0.0% -11.0%

Anika Therapeutics Share Price Analysis

Shares of Anika Therapeutics were trading at $14.49 as of May 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 41.75%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Anika Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.