A Preview Of Cresco Labs's Earnings

Cresco Labs CRLBF is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-05-09. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Cresco Labs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03.

The market awaits Cresco Labs's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS missed by $0.00 in the last quarter, leading to a 6.04% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Cresco Labs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.01 0.01 -0.02 -0.02 EPS Actual -0.01 -0.03 -0.16 -0.02 Price Change % -6.0% -3.0% -4.0% 6.0%

Market Performance of Cresco Labs's Stock

Shares of Cresco Labs were trading at $0.8375 as of May 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 61.67%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

