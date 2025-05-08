TXNM Energy's Earnings: A Preview

TXNM Energy TXNM is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-05-09. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that TXNM Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31.

The market awaits TXNM Energy's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.00 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at TXNM Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.3 1.41 0.53 0.48 EPS Actual 0.3 1.43 0.60 0.41 Price Change % 3.0% -3.0% 2.0% 1.0%

Performance of TXNM Energy Shares

Shares of TXNM Energy were trading at $52.93 as of May 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 39.73%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on TXNM Energy

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding TXNM Energy.

TXNM Energy has received a total of 6 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $54.67, the consensus suggests a potential 3.29% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Portland Gen Electric, Idacorp and MGE Energy, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Portland Gen Electric, with an average 1-year price target of $47.12, suggesting a potential 10.98% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Idacorp, with an average 1-year price target of $126.2, suggesting a potential 138.43% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for MGE Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $80.0, suggesting a potential 51.14% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Portland Gen Electric, Idacorp and MGE Energy, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity TXNM Energy Outperform 15.74% $293.21M 0.63% Portland Gen Electric Neutral -0.11% $450M 2.62% Idacorp Neutral -3.67% $55.56M 1.79% MGE Energy Underperform 4.11% $61.54M 1.82%

Key Takeaway:

TXNM Energy ranks at the top for Revenue Growth with a growth rate of 15.74%. It is in the middle for Gross Profit at $293.21M. For Return on Equity, TXNM Energy is at the bottom with a rate of 0.63%.

Unveiling the Story Behind TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy Inc is a holding company that owns regulated utility companies providing energy to houses and businesses across Texas and New Mexico using its utilities.

TXNM Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: TXNM Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 15.74%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Net Margin: TXNM Energy's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.29%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): TXNM Energy's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.63%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.14%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, TXNM Energy faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for TXNM Energy visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.