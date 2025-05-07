Examining the Future: Co-Diagnostics's Earnings Outlook

Co-Diagnostics CODX will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-08. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Co-Diagnostics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.33.

Anticipation surrounds Co-Diagnostics's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.02, leading to a 18.26% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Co-Diagnostics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.34 -0.33 -0.34 -0.21 EPS Actual -0.36 -0.32 -0.25 -0.31 Price Change % -18.0% -3.0% 10.0% -10.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Co-Diagnostics were trading at $0.3495 as of May 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 71.54%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Co-Diagnostics

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Co-Diagnostics.

Co-Diagnostics has received a total of 2 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $5.5, the consensus suggests a potential 1473.68% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ekso Bionics Holdings and Strata Skin Sciences, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Ekso Bionics Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $4.67, suggesting a potential 1236.19% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Strata Skin Sciences, with an average 1-year price target of $6.0, suggesting a potential 1616.74% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Ekso Bionics Holdings and Strata Skin Sciences, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Co-Diagnostics Buy -95.80% $-105.74K -18.68% Ekso Bionics Holdings Buy 5.01% $2.71M -24.75% Strata Skin Sciences Buy 10.21% $5.76M -62.83%

Key Takeaway:

Co-Diagnostics ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also has the lowest Gross Profit margin. However, it has the highest Return on Equity compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics Inc is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, licenses, and commercializes molecular technologies such as lab systems (MDx device) and manufacture and sell reagents used for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). CDI's low-cost system uses its tests to diagnose tuberculosis, Zika, hepatitis B and C, Malaria, dengue and HIV.The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR platform and to locate genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious diseases.

Co-Diagnostics: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Co-Diagnostics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -95.8%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Co-Diagnostics's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -7387.37%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Co-Diagnostics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -18.68%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -16.18%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Co-Diagnostics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.04, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

