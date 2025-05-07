May 7, 2025 5:01 PM 1 min read

What to Expect from Sphere Entertainment's Earnings

Sphere Entertainment SPHR is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-08. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Sphere Entertainment to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.14.

The announcement from Sphere Entertainment is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $1.06, leading to a 0.37% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Sphere Entertainment's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate -2.43 -2.76 -2.04 -0.19
EPS Actual -3.49 -2.95 -2 -1.33
Price Change % -0.0% 2.0% 4.0% -5.0%

Sphere Entertainment Share Price Analysis

Shares of Sphere Entertainment were trading at $28.99 as of May 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.82%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
