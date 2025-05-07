Insights Ahead: Comstock's Quarterly Earnings

Comstock LODE is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-08. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Comstock to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.20.

The announcement from Comstock is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.14 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.89% drop in the share price on the following day.

Tracking Comstock's Stock Performance

Shares of Comstock were trading at $2.54 as of May 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.82%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.