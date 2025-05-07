May 7, 2025 3:02 PM 1 min read

Exploring Amylyx Pharma's Earnings Expectations

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Amylyx Pharma AMLX is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-08. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Amylyx Pharma will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.50.

Amylyx Pharma bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.04, leading to a 11.63% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Market Performance of Amylyx Pharma's Stock

Shares of Amylyx Pharma were trading at $4.65 as of May 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 159.52%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Overview
