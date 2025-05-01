BrightSpring Health Earnings Preview

BrightSpring Health BTSG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that BrightSpring Health will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09.

The market awaits BrightSpring Health's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 1.45% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at BrightSpring Health's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.17 0.17 0.07 EPS Actual 0.22 0.11 0.10 0.12 Price Change % 1.0% 15.0% -9.0% 4.0%

BrightSpring Health Share Price Analysis

Shares of BrightSpring Health were trading at $17.53 as of April 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 58.35%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.