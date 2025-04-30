Preview: LendingTree's Earnings

LendingTree TREE will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-01. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate LendingTree to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65.

The market awaits LendingTree's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.63 in the last quarter, leading to a 22.52% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at LendingTree's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.53 0.66 0.46 0.36 EPS Actual 1.16 0.80 0.54 0.70 Price Change % 23.0% -21.0% 2.0% -1.0%

Tracking LendingTree's Stock Performance

Shares of LendingTree were trading at $53.02 as of April 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.22%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on LendingTree

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on LendingTree.

With 4 analyst ratings, LendingTree has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $67.0, indicating a potential 26.37% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Nerdwallet, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Nerdwallet, with an average 1-year price target of $14.0, suggesting a potential 73.59% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and Nerdwallet are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity LendingTree Outperform 94.65% $251.78M 7.39% Nerdwallet Neutral 37.47% $167.10M 11.24%

Key Takeaway:

LendingTree ranks higher in Revenue Growth compared to its peers. It also has a lower Gross Profit margin. However, its Return on Equity is lower than the peer average. Overall, LendingTree is positioned in the middle among its peers based on the provided metrics.

All You Need to Know About LendingTree

LendingTree Inc. is a U.S.-based company that mainly operates an online loan marketplace. The company offers online tools and resources to help consumers find loans or other credit-based products, including mortgage loans, reverse mortgages, home equity loans, personal loans, auto loans, credit cards, student loans, small business loans, and various related products. It provides consumers with direct access to a wide array of lenders. The company has three reportable segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. It generates match fees by connecting consumers with lenders and closing fees from lenders when a transaction is finalized. The company conducts business solely in the United States.

Key Indicators: LendingTree's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: LendingTree displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 94.65%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: LendingTree's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.87%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): LendingTree's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.39%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): LendingTree's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.97%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 5.0, LendingTree faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for LendingTree visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.