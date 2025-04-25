Insights into Provident Finl Hldgs's Upcoming Earnings

Provident Finl Hldgs PROV is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-04-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.
Analysts expect Provident Finl Hldgs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24.
Anticipation surrounds Provident Finl Hldgs's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.
New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.
Past Earnings Performance
In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.12, leading to a 1.19% increase in the share price the following trading session.
Here's a look at Provident Finl Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.25
|0.24
|0.23
|0.23
|EPS Actual
|0.13
|0.28
|0.28
|0.22
|Price Change %
|1.0%
|-0.0%
|-6.0%
|5.0%
Tracking Provident Finl Hldgs's Stock Performance
Shares of Provident Finl Hldgs were trading at $14.65 as of April 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.34%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.
To track all earnings releases for Provident Finl Hldgs visit their earnings calendar on our site.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.