Insights into Provident Finl Hldgs's Upcoming Earnings

Provident Finl Hldgs PROV is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-04-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Provident Finl Hldgs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24.

Anticipation surrounds Provident Finl Hldgs's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.12, leading to a 1.19% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Provident Finl Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.25 0.24 0.23 0.23 EPS Actual 0.13 0.28 0.28 0.22 Price Change % 1.0% -0.0% -6.0% 5.0%

Tracking Provident Finl Hldgs's Stock Performance

Shares of Provident Finl Hldgs were trading at $14.65 as of April 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.34%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Provident Finl Hldgs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.