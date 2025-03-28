A Look at LanzaTech Global's Upcoming Earnings Report

LanzaTech Global LNZA will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-03-31. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate LanzaTech Global to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.14.

Investors in LanzaTech Global are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LanzaTech Global's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate -0.12 -0.11 -0.12 -0.08 EPS Actual -0.29 -0.14 -0.13 -0.09 Price Change % -8.0% -8.0% 0.0% 5.0%

Performance of LanzaTech Global Shares

Shares of LanzaTech Global were trading at $0.2771 as of March 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 92.73%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.