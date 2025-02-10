February 10, 2025 8:20 AM 1 min read

Insperity Q4 Earnings Report: What Investors Need to Know

The Q4 earnings report for Insperity NSP was released on Monday, February 10, 2025 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Insperity beat estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.02.

Revenue was up $33.00 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

The company beat on EPS by $0.06 in the last quarter, resulting in a 5.0% drop share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Insperity's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023
EPS Estimate 0.33 0.72 2.12 0.64
EPS Actual 0.39 0.86 2.27 0.75
Revenue Estimate 1.56B 1.62B 1.81B 1.58B
Revenue Actual 1.56B 1.60B 1.80B 1.58B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Insperity management provided guidance for Q1 2025, expecting earnings between $1.89 and $2.15 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Insperity visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

