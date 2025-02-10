February 10, 2025 6:20 AM 1 min read

Earnings Breakdown: CNA Financial Q4

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

The Q4 earnings report for CNA Financial CNA was released on Monday, February 10, 2025 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

CNA Financial beat estimated earnings by 3.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.25 versus an estimate of $1.21.

Revenue was up $182.00 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

The company beat on EPS by $0.01 in the previous quarter, leading to a 1.0% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at CNA Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023
EPS Estimate 1.07 1.23 1.39 1.10
EPS Actual 1.08 1.19 1.30 1.33
Revenue Estimate 2.57B 3.55B 3.00B 2.95B
Revenue Actual 3.62B 3.52B 3.44B 3.51B

To track all earnings releases for CNA Financial visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CNA Logo
CNACNA Financial Corp
$51.475.02%
Overview Rating:
Good
62.5%
Technicals Analysis
66
0100
Financials Analysis
60
0100
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-Recaps

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved