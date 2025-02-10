Earnings Breakdown: CNA Financial Q4

The Q4 earnings report for CNA Financial CNA was released on Monday, February 10, 2025 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

CNA Financial beat estimated earnings by 3.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.25 versus an estimate of $1.21.

Revenue was up $182.00 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

The company beat on EPS by $0.01 in the previous quarter, leading to a 1.0% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at CNA Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate 1.07 1.23 1.39 1.10 EPS Actual 1.08 1.19 1.30 1.33 Revenue Estimate 2.57B 3.55B 3.00B 2.95B Revenue Actual 3.62B 3.52B 3.44B 3.51B

To track all earnings releases for CNA Financial visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.