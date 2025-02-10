Earnings Breakdown: CNA Financial Q4

The Q4 earnings report for CNA Financial CNA was released on Monday, February 10, 2025 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.
Earnings
CNA Financial beat estimated earnings by 3.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.25 versus an estimate of $1.21.
Revenue was up $182.00 million from the same period last year.
Previous Earnings Records
The company beat on EPS by $0.01 in the previous quarter, leading to a 1.0% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at CNA Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|EPS Estimate
|1.07
|1.23
|1.39
|1.10
|EPS Actual
|1.08
|1.19
|1.30
|1.33
|Revenue Estimate
|2.57B
|3.55B
|3.00B
|2.95B
|Revenue Actual
|3.62B
|3.52B
|3.44B
|3.51B
To track all earnings releases for CNA Financial visit their earnings calendar here.
