February 6, 2025

A-Mark Precious Metals Q2 Earnings Summary & Key Takeaways

The earnings results for A-Mark Precious Metals AMRK for Q2 were made public on Thursday, February 6, 2025 at 04:05 PM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

A-Mark Precious Metals missed estimated earnings by -57.99999999999999%, reporting an EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.65.

Revenue was up $663.00 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.5 which was followed by a 16.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at A-Mark Precious Metals's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.87 0.69 0.69 0.79
EPS Actual 0.37 0.60 0.21 0.57
Revenue Estimate 2.62B 2.72B 2.03B 2.24B
Revenue Actual 2.72B 2.52B 2.61B 2.08B

