A-Mark Precious Metals Q2 Earnings Summary & Key Takeaways

The earnings results for A-Mark Precious Metals AMRK for Q2 were made public on Thursday, February 6, 2025 at 04:05 PM.
Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.
Earnings
A-Mark Precious Metals missed estimated earnings by -57.99999999999999%, reporting an EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.65.
Revenue was up $663.00 million from the same period last year.
Analysis of Past Earnings
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.5 which was followed by a 16.0% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at A-Mark Precious Metals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.87
|0.69
|0.69
|0.79
|EPS Actual
|0.37
|0.60
|0.21
|0.57
|Revenue Estimate
|2.62B
|2.72B
|2.03B
|2.24B
|Revenue Actual
|2.72B
|2.52B
|2.61B
|2.08B
To track all earnings releases for A-Mark Precious Metals visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
