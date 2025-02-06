Earnings Breakdown: Take-Two Interactive Q3

Take-Two Interactive TTWO reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, February 6, 2025 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Take-Two Interactive beat estimated earnings by 26.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.72 versus an estimate of $0.57.
Revenue was up $36.00 million from the same period last year.
Analysis of Past Earnings
During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.25, leading to a 8.0% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Take-Two Interactive's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.41
|0.02
|0.09
|0.72
|EPS Actual
|0.66
|0.05
|0.28
|0.71
|Revenue Estimate
|1.43B
|1.24B
|1.30B
|1.34B
|Revenue Actual
|1.48B
|1.22B
|1.35B
|1.34B
