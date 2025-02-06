February 6, 2025 4:50 PM 1 min read

Earnings Breakdown: Take-Two Interactive Q3

Take-Two Interactive TTWO reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, February 6, 2025 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Take-Two Interactive beat estimated earnings by 26.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.72 versus an estimate of $0.57.

Revenue was up $36.00 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.25, leading to a 8.0% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Take-Two Interactive's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate 0.41 0.02 0.09 0.72
EPS Actual 0.66 0.05 0.28 0.71
Revenue Estimate 1.43B 1.24B 1.30B 1.34B
Revenue Actual 1.48B 1.22B 1.35B 1.34B

Overview
