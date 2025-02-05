Earnings Breakdown: CSG Systems Intl Q4

CSG Systems Intl CSGS reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CSG Systems Intl beat estimated earnings by 36.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.65 versus an estimate of $1.21.
Revenue was up $19.33 million from the same period last year.
Performance in Previous Earnings
During the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.0, leading to a 9.0% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at CSG Systems Intl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|EPS Estimate
|1.06
|0.91
|0.93
|0.86
|EPS Actual
|1.06
|1.02
|1.01
|0.92
|Revenue Estimate
|296.24M
|273.76M
|284.17M
|281.16M
|Revenue Actual
|295.14M
|290.32M
|295.13M
|297.32M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
CSG Systems Intl management provided guidance for FY 2025, expecting earnings between $4.55 and $4.8 per share.
