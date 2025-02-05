Earnings Breakdown: CSG Systems Intl Q4

CSG Systems Intl CSGS reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CSG Systems Intl beat estimated earnings by 36.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.65 versus an estimate of $1.21.

Revenue was up $19.33 million from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.0, leading to a 9.0% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at CSG Systems Intl's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate 1.06 0.91 0.93 0.86 EPS Actual 1.06 1.02 1.01 0.92 Revenue Estimate 296.24M 273.76M 284.17M 281.16M Revenue Actual 295.14M 290.32M 295.13M 297.32M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

CSG Systems Intl management provided guidance for FY 2025, expecting earnings between $4.55 and $4.8 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.