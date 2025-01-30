Earnings Summary: Arrow Finl Q4

Arrow Finl AROW reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Arrow Finl missed estimated earnings by -18.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.57.

Revenue was up $817 thousand from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.17, leading to a 1.0% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Arrow Finl's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate 0.36 0.54 0.46 0.47 EPS Actual 0.53 0.52 0.45 0.46 Revenue Estimate 36.00M 34.68M 33.30M 35.01M Revenue Actual 36.57M 35.01M 34.31M 33.10M

To track all earnings releases for Arrow Finl visit their earnings calendar here.

