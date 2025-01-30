Earnings Summary: Arrow Finl Q4

Arrow Finl AROW reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Arrow Finl missed estimated earnings by -18.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.57.
Revenue was up $817 thousand from the same period last year.
Analysis of Past Earnings
During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.17, leading to a 1.0% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Arrow Finl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|EPS Estimate
|0.36
|0.54
|0.46
|0.47
|EPS Actual
|0.53
|0.52
|0.45
|0.46
|Revenue Estimate
|36.00M
|34.68M
|33.30M
|35.01M
|Revenue Actual
|36.57M
|35.01M
|34.31M
|33.10M
