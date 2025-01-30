January 30, 2025 9:20 AM 1 min read

Earnings Summary: Arrow Finl Q4

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Arrow Finl AROW reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Arrow Finl missed estimated earnings by -18.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.57.

Revenue was up $817 thousand from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.17, leading to a 1.0% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Arrow Finl's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023
EPS Estimate 0.36 0.54 0.46 0.47
EPS Actual 0.53 0.52 0.45 0.46
Revenue Estimate 36.00M 34.68M 33.30M 35.01M
Revenue Actual 36.57M 35.01M 34.31M 33.10M

To track all earnings releases for Arrow Finl visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AROW Logo
AROWArrow Financial Corp
$27.20-1.63%
Overview Rating:
Speculative
50%
Technicals Analysis
33
0100
Financials Analysis
60
0100
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-Recaps
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved