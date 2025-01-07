Simulations Plus Q1 Earnings Assessment

The Q1 earnings report for Simulations Plus SLP was released on Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 04:06 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Simulations Plus missed estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.17.

Revenue was up $4.42 million from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 9.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Simulations Plus's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.15 0.19 0.1 EPS Actual 0.06 0.19 0.20 0.1 Revenue Estimate 19.74M 17.96M 17.28M 13.93M Revenue Actual 18.70M 18.54M 18.30M 14.50M

