Simulations Plus Q1 Earnings Assessment

The Q1 earnings report for Simulations Plus SLP was released on Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 04:06 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.
Earnings
Simulations Plus missed estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.17.
Revenue was up $4.42 million from the same period last year.
Earnings History Overview
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 9.0% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Simulations Plus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.03
|0.15
|0.19
|0.1
|EPS Actual
|0.06
|0.19
|0.20
|0.1
|Revenue Estimate
|19.74M
|17.96M
|17.28M
|13.93M
|Revenue Actual
|18.70M
|18.54M
|18.30M
|14.50M
