December 18, 2024

Worthington Steel Earnings Report: Q2 Overview

Worthington Steel WS reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Worthington Steel missed estimated earnings by -70.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.63.

Revenue was down $69.00 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

During the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.04, leading to a 11.0% drop share price change the next day.

To track all earnings releases for Worthington Steel visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

WSWorthington Steel Inc
$37.92-3.71%
