Worthington Steel Earnings Report: Q2 Overview

Worthington Steel WS reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 04:10 PM.

Earnings

Worthington Steel missed estimated earnings by -70.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.63.

Revenue was down $69.00 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

During the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.04, leading to a 11.0% drop share price change the next day.

