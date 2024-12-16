Insights into Mama's Creations Q3 Earnings

The earnings results for Mama`s Creations MAMA for Q3 were made public on Monday, December 16, 2024 at 04:05 PM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

Mama`s Creations missed estimated earnings by -75.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $0.04.

Revenue was up $2.88 million from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Mama`s Creations's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate 0.02 0.02 0.03 0.04
EPS Actual 0.03 0.01 0.04 0.05
Revenue Estimate 28.15M 26.13M 24.98M 26.91M
Revenue Actual 28.38M 29.80M 26.70M 28.65M

To track all earnings releases for Mama`s Creations visit their earnings calendar here.

