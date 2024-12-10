Earnings Summary: Stitch Fix Q1

The Q1 earnings report for Stitch Fix SFIX was released on Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.
Earnings
Stitch Fix beat estimated earnings by 62.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.13.
Revenue was down $45.97 million from the same period last year.
Performance in Previous Earnings
The company missed on EPS by $0.1 in the previous quarter, leading to a 39.0% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Stitch Fix's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.19
|-0.23
|-0.20
|-0.23
|EPS Actual
|-0.29
|-0.18
|-0.29
|-0.30
|Revenue Estimate
|318.50M
|306.12M
|330.85M
|362.42M
|Revenue Actual
|319.55M
|322.73M
|330.40M
|364.79M
To track all earnings releases for Stitch Fix visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.