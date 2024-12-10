Earnings Summary: Stitch Fix Q1

The Q1 earnings report for Stitch Fix SFIX was released on Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Stitch Fix beat estimated earnings by 62.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.13.

Revenue was down $45.97 million from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company missed on EPS by $0.1 in the previous quarter, leading to a 39.0% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Stitch Fix's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.19 -0.23 -0.20 -0.23 EPS Actual -0.29 -0.18 -0.29 -0.30 Revenue Estimate 318.50M 306.12M 330.85M 362.42M Revenue Actual 319.55M 322.73M 330.40M 364.79M

