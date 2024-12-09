Earnings Breakdown: MongoDB Q3

MongoDB MDB announced its Q3 earnings on Monday, December 9, 2024 at 04:05 PM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

MongoDB beat estimated earnings by 68.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.16 versus an estimate of $0.69.

Revenue was up $96.44 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

The company beat on EPS by $0.21 in the previous quarter, leading to a 18.0% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at MongoDB's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.49 0.40 0.47 0.50 EPS Actual 0.70 0.51 0.86 0.96 Revenue Estimate 464.14M 439.64M 433.73M 403.65M Revenue Actual 478.11M 450.56M 458.00M 432.94M

