MongoDB: Q3 Earnings Insights

MongoDB MDB released its Q3 earnings on Monday, December 9, 2024 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.
Earnings
MongoDB beat estimated earnings by 68.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.16 versus an estimate of $0.69.
Revenue was up $96.44 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.21, resulting in a 18.0% increase change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at MongoDB's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.49
|0.40
|0.47
|0.50
|EPS Actual
|0.70
|0.51
|0.86
|0.96
|Revenue Estimate
|464.14M
|439.64M
|433.73M
|403.65M
|Revenue Actual
|478.11M
|450.56M
|458.00M
|432.94M
