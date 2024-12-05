Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock Earnings Analysis: Q2 Recap

Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock BF released its Q2 earnings on Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock beat estimated earnings by 12.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.55 versus an estimate of $0.49.

Revenue was down $12.00 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

In the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.05, resulting in a 0.0% increase change in the share price the following day.

To track all earnings releases for Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.