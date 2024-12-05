Earnings Breakdown: Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock Q2

Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock BF reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock beat estimated earnings by 12.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.55 versus an estimate of $0.49.

Revenue was down $12.00 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

The company missed on EPS by $0.05 in the previous quarter, leading to a 0.0% increase share price change the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.