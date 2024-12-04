Sprinklr Earnings Review: Q3 Summary

The Q3 earnings report for Sprinklr CXM was released on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Sprinklr beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.08.

Revenue was up $14.36 million from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.01, resulting in a 9.0% drop change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Sprinklr's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.07 0.09 0.07 EPS Actual 0.06 0.09 0.12 0.11 Revenue Estimate 194.50M 194.37M 188.73M 180.41M Revenue Actual 197.21M 195.96M 194.21M 186.32M

To track all earnings releases for Sprinklr visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.