Sprinklr Earnings Review: Q3 Summary

The Q3 earnings report for Sprinklr CXM was released on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.
Earnings
Sprinklr beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.08.
Revenue was up $14.36 million from the same period last year.
Overview of Past Earnings
In the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.01, resulting in a 9.0% drop change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at Sprinklr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.07
|0.07
|0.09
|0.07
|EPS Actual
|0.06
|0.09
|0.12
|0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|194.50M
|194.37M
|188.73M
|180.41M
|Revenue Actual
|197.21M
|195.96M
|194.21M
|186.32M
