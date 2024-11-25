Central Garden & Pet: Q4 Earnings Insights

The Q4 earnings report for Central Garden & Pet CENT was released on Monday, November 25, 2024 at 04:02 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Central Garden & Pet beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.2.

Revenue was down $80.66 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

The company beat on EPS by $0.11 in the last quarter, resulting in a 6.0% increase share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Central Garden & Pet's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate 1.21 0.80 -0.14 0.06 EPS Actual 1.32 0.99 0.01 0.08 Revenue Estimate 1.00B 887.42M 619.95M 735.32M Revenue Actual 996.35M 900.09M 634.53M 750.15M

