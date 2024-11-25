Central Garden & Pet: Q4 Earnings Insights

The Q4 earnings report for Central Garden & Pet CENT was released on Monday, November 25, 2024 at 04:02 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.
Earnings
Central Garden & Pet beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.2.
Revenue was down $80.66 million from the same period last year.
Previous Earnings Records
The company beat on EPS by $0.11 in the last quarter, resulting in a 6.0% increase share price change the following day.
Here's a look at Central Garden & Pet's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|EPS Estimate
|1.21
|0.80
|-0.14
|0.06
|EPS Actual
|1.32
|0.99
|0.01
|0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|1.00B
|887.42M
|619.95M
|735.32M
|Revenue Actual
|996.35M
|900.09M
|634.53M
|750.15M
To track all earnings releases for Central Garden & Pet visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.