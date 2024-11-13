Earnings Preview For Surf Air Mobility Inc. Common Stock

Surf Air Mobility Inc. Common Stock SRFM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-11-14. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Surf Air Mobility Inc. Common Stock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.05.

Anticipation surrounds Surf Air Mobility Inc. Common Stock's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.07, leading to a 16.73% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Surf Air Mobility Inc. Common Stock's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -2.24 -1.33 -1.96 EPS Actual -2.31 -3.36 -9.24 -9.52 Price Change % -17.0% -14.000000000000002% 5.0% 3.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Surf Air Mobility Inc. Common Stock were trading at $1.94 as of November 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 72.28%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Surf Air Mobility Inc. Common Stock visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.