A Peek at D-Wave Quantum's Future Earnings

D-Wave Quantum QBTS is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-11-14. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect D-Wave Quantum to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08.

The announcement from D-Wave Quantum is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.02, leading to a 5.26% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at D-Wave Quantum's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.09 -0.1 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.10 -0.11 -0.1 -0.12 Price Change % 5.0% 2.0% -3.0% 1.0%

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.