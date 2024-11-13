A Peek at D-Wave Quantum's Future Earnings

D-Wave Quantum QBTS is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-11-14. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.
Analysts expect D-Wave Quantum to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08.
The announcement from D-Wave Quantum is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.
It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.
Past Earnings Performance
In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.02, leading to a 5.26% increase in the share price the following trading session.
Here's a look at D-Wave Quantum's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|Q3 2023
|EPS Estimate
|-0.08
|-0.09
|-0.1
|-0.11
|EPS Actual
|-0.10
|-0.11
|-0.1
|-0.12
|Price Change %
|5.0%
|2.0%
|-3.0%
|1.0%
