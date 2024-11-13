What's Next: BioXcel Therapeutics's Earnings Preview

BioXcel Therapeutics BTAI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-11-14. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that BioXcel Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.52.

The market awaits BioXcel Therapeutics's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.50, leading to a 5.06% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at BioXcel Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.71 -0.70 -0.91 -1.31 EPS Actual -0.21 -0.87 -0.76 -1.58 Price Change % -5.0% -9.0% 4.0% 4.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics were trading at $0.665 as of November 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 84.48%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

