An Overview of Complete Solaria's Earnings

Complete Solaria CSLR will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-11-13. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Complete Solaria to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04.

Investors in Complete Solaria are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance of Complete Solaria Shares

Shares of Complete Solaria were trading at $1.86 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 77.07%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

