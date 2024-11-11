Earnings Outlook For Eyenovia

Eyenovia EYEN is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-11-12. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Eyenovia will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.13.

Eyenovia bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.01, leading to a 9.08% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Eyenovia's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.17 -0.17 -0.18 EPS Actual -0.16 -0.23 -0.18 -0.18 Price Change % -9.0% -23.0% -23.0% 5.0%

Market Performance of Eyenovia's Stock

Shares of Eyenovia were trading at $0.4891 as of November 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 62.6%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.