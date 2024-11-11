Earnings Outlook For Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals ETON is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-11-12. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Eton Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00.

Eton Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.05, leading to a 2.76% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Eton Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.07 -0.04 -0.10 EPS Actual -0.12 -0.03 -0.09 -0.02 Price Change % 3.0% -0.0% -14.000000000000002% -15.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals were trading at $8.78 as of November 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 165.9%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.