Earnings Preview: Sadot Group

Sadot Group SDOT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-11-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Sadot Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20.

Anticipation surrounds Sadot Group's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.90, which was followed by a 9.89% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sadot Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.4 -0.4 0 -0.1 EPS Actual 0.5 -0.1 -0.4 -0.6 Price Change % 10.0% -17.0% -15.0% -20.0%

Sadot Group Share Price Analysis

Shares of Sadot Group were trading at $3.74 as of November 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 47.38%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

