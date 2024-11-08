Examining the Future: Nuwellis's Earnings Outlook

Nuwellis NUWE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2024-11-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Nuwellis will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.28.

The announcement from Nuwellis is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $3.56 in the last quarter, leading to a 6.07% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Nuwellis's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -8.24 -32.55 -48.65 -108.85 EPS Actual -4.68 -21 -78.40 -63.35 Price Change % 6.0% -1.0% -5.0% -5.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Nuwellis were trading at $1.76 as of November 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 91.68%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Nuwellis visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.