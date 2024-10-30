Insights into ChromaDex's Upcoming Earnings

ChromaDex CDXC is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-10-31. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that ChromaDex will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00.

Investors in ChromaDex are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.02, leading to a 9.51% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at ChromaDex's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.02 -0.03 -0.03 EPS Actual 0 -0.01 0 -0.01 Price Change % 10.0% -8.0% -8.0% -11.0%

Insights Shared by Analysts on ChromaDex

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on ChromaDex.

ChromaDex has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $6.0, the consensus suggests a potential 65.75% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Codexis, Lifecore Biomedical and Personalis, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus among analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Codexis, with an average 1-year price target of $11.0, indicating a potential 203.87% upside.

For Lifecore Biomedical, analysts project an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $8.0, indicating a potential 120.99% upside.

For Personalis, analysts project an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $7.75, indicating a potential 114.09% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Codexis, Lifecore Biomedical and Personalis, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity ChromaDex Buy 11.89% $13.69M -0.05% Codexis Outperform -62.58% $4.52M -32.34% Lifecore Biomedical Buy 0.75% $5.39M -440.02% Personalis Buy 35.22% $8.04M -10.99%

Key Takeaway:

ChromaDex ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity. Overall, ChromaDex is positioned at the top compared to its peers in terms of revenue growth and gross profit, but lags behind in return on equity.

Get to Know ChromaDex Better

ChromaDex Corp is a bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging. It is engaged in research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), levels of which decline with age. The company is the innovator behind NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside (NR), commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen. The company has three reportable segments namely Consumer Products, Ingredients segment, and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. The majority of the revenue is earned from the Consumer Products segment.

Understanding the Numbers: ChromaDex's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: ChromaDex's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.89%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: ChromaDex's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.07%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): ChromaDex's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.05%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): ChromaDex's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.03%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: ChromaDex's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.1, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

