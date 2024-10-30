A Preview Of Travere Therapeutics's Earnings

Travere Therapeutics TVTX is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-10-31. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Travere Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.70.

Investors in Travere Therapeutics are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.21, leading to a 2.6% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Travere Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.86 -0.99 -1.26 EPS Actual -0.65 -1.51 -0.94 2.27 Price Change % -3.0% 3.0% -6.0% -12.0%

Analyst Observations about Travere Therapeutics

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Travere Therapeutics.

Analysts have provided Travere Therapeutics with 24 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $22.17, suggesting a potential 20.69% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ardelyx, CareDx and Dynavax Technologies, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Ardelyx, with an average 1-year price target of $11.33, implying a potential 38.32% downside.

The consensus outlook from analysts is an Buy trajectory for CareDx, with an average 1-year price target of $32.2, indicating a potential 75.29% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Dynavax Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $24.33, suggesting a potential 32.44% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Ardelyx, CareDx and Dynavax Technologies, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Travere Therapeutics Buy 68.08% $52.05M -157.84% Ardelyx Buy 227.86% $63.79M -11.05% CareDx Buy 31.26% $64.33M -0.54% Dynavax Technologies Buy 22.48% $61.81M 1.81%

Key Takeaway:

Travere Therapeutics ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it ranks at the top for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Travere Therapeutics Better

Travere Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on identifying, developing and delivering life-changing therapies to people living with rare kidney, liver, and metabolic diseases. Its pipeline candidate, sparsentan, is an investigational product candidate in late-stage development for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and IgA nephropathy (IgAN) - rare kidney disorders that often cause end-stage kidney disease.

Travere Therapeutics's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Travere Therapeutics showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 68.08% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Travere Therapeutics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -130.11% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Travere Therapeutics's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -157.84%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Travere Therapeutics's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -11.59%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Travere Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 26.62, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Travere Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

