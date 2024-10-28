Earnings Preview: Syra Health

Syra Health SYRA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-10-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Syra Health will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.21.

The market awaits Syra Health's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.02, leading to a 0.61% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Syra Health's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.19 -0.19 -0.09 EPS Actual -0.21 -0.22 -0.16 -0.08 Price Change % 1.0% -5.0% -15.0% 14.000000000000002%

Stock Performance

Shares of Syra Health were trading at $0.404 as of October 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 67.62%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

