Recap: Fluent Q4 Earnings

Fluent FLNT reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at 04:22 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Fluent beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $-0.03.

Revenue was down $11.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 16.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Fluent's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -0.03 0 -0.01 -0.01 EPS Actual -0.05 0.01 -0.03 -0.01 Revenue Estimate 79.99M 86.61M 81.50M 89.27M Revenue Actual 66.24M 82.14M 77.25M 84.66M

