Recap: Sharecare Q4 Earnings

Sharecare SHCR reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 28, 2024 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sharecare beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.06.

Revenue was down $17.99 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 2.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sharecare's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.03 -0.06 -0.05 EPS Actual 0 -0.03 -0.03 -0.02 Revenue Estimate 113.63M 110.13M 110.91M 120.25M Revenue Actual 113.33M 110.35M 116.30M 123.26M

