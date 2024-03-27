Super League Enterprise: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

Super League Enterprise SLE reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 04:35 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Super League Enterprise beat estimated earnings by 38.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.75 versus an estimate of $-1.2.

Revenue was up $2.39 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.53 which was followed by a 6.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Super League Enterprise's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -1.69 -3.4 -4.2 -0.25 EPS Actual -1.16 -1.8 -2.8 -3 Revenue Estimate 6.62M 5.02M 4.49M 7.74M Revenue Actual 7.20M 5.05M 3.32M 7.12M

To track all earnings releases for Super League Enterprise visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.