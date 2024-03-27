AEterna Zentaris: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

AEterna Zentaris AEZS reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 08:05 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AEterna Zentaris missed estimated earnings by -20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-1.16 versus an estimate of $-0.97.

Revenue was down $2.36 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 6.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AEterna Zentaris's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -0.61 -0.87 -1.07 -0.93 EPS Actual -0.85 -0.52 -0.88 -0.84 Revenue Estimate 2.30M 1.14M 900K 1.06M Revenue Actual 3K 2.25M 2.13M 2.48M

