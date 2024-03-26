Recap: US Energy Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

US Energy USEG reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

US Energy missed estimated earnings by -2500.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.78 versus an estimate of $-0.03.

Revenue was down $3.05 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.3 which was followed by a 4.0% increase in the share price the next day.

