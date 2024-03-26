Vigil Neuroscience: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

Vigil Neuroscience VIGL reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 at 07:05 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Vigil Neuroscience missed estimated earnings by -8.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.57 versus an estimate of $-0.53.

Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 4.0% drop in the share price the next day.

** Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here. **

To track all earnings releases for Vigil Neuroscience visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.