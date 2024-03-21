Recap: Charlottes Web Holdings Q4 Earnings

March 21, 2024 7:10 AM | 1 min read | Share Comments
Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 07:07 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Charlottes Web Holdings beat estimated earnings by 14.000000000000002%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.07.

Revenue was down $3.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 3.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Charlottes Web Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022
EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.05 -0.05 -0.04
EPS Actual -0.10 -0.06 -0.02 -0.23
Revenue Estimate 16.90M 16.50M 17.90M 17.40M
Revenue Actual 14.29M 16.01M 17.01M 18.90M

To track all earnings releases for Charlottes Web Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.

