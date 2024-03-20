Recap: Envela Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Envela ELA reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Envela missed estimated earnings by -17.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.06.

Revenue was down $10.73 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 15.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Envela's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.08 0.04 0.13 EPS Actual 0.06 0.06 0.09 0.22 Revenue Estimate 51.73M 48.63M 42.42M 47.59M Revenue Actual 36.27M 50.30M 48.39M 47.43M

** Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here. **

To track all earnings releases for Envela visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.