Barinthus Biotherapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

Barinthus Biotherapeutics BRNS reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 08:15 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Barinthus Biotherapeutics beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.45 versus an estimate of $-0.5.

Revenue was down $6.46 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 7.000000000000001% drop in the share price the next day.

** Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here. **

To track all earnings releases for Barinthus Biotherapeutics visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.