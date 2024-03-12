Recap: Vintage Wine Estates Q2 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Vintage Wine Estates VWE reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Vintage Wine Estates missed estimated earnings by -525.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.75 versus an estimate of $-0.12.

Revenue was down $10.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 21.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vintage Wine Estates's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.09 0.09 0 EPS Actual -0.17 -0.24 0.11 -0.17 Revenue Estimate 60.59M 66.87M 82.70M 71.63M Revenue Actual 73.27M 62.10M 77.99M 69.48M

To track all earnings releases for Vintage Wine Estates visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.