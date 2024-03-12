Recap: Vintage Wine Estates Q2 Earnings

Vintage Wine Estates VWE reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Vintage Wine Estates missed estimated earnings by -525.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.75 versus an estimate of $-0.12.
Revenue was down $10.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 21.0% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Vintage Wine Estates's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q3 2023
|EPS Estimate
|-0.14
|-0.09
|0.09
|0
|EPS Actual
|-0.17
|-0.24
|0.11
|-0.17
|Revenue Estimate
|60.59M
|66.87M
|82.70M
|71.63M
|Revenue Actual
|73.27M
|62.10M
|77.99M
|69.48M
